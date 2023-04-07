Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.98 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

