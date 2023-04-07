Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $49.06

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.