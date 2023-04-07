Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$62.38

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.38.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The firm has a market cap of C$56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.10. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.70 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 581.25%.

In other news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

