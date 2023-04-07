Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) PT at $24.75

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOV Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

