Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $40.21

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. HSBC raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.70) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

