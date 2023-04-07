Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,084,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.90.
- On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.
- On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.
- On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.
Brightcove Price Performance
Brightcove stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.
See Also
