Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,084,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.90.

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

