Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Featured Stories

