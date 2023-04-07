Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.