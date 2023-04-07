Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.08 million for the quarter.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

