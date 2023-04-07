Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BBD.B opened at C$68.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$74.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.54.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
