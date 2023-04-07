BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth about $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.