Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.51 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 96,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

