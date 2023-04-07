Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.51 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.
Insider Transactions at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
