BitShares Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. BitShares has a market cap of $34.36 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004523 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,902,862 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.