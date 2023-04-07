BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.79 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and $4.22 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004636 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,901,879 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

