Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.60. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Get Rating)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

