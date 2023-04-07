BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on BILL in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. Analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 115.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

