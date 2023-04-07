bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 0.4%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €5.26 ($5.72) and last traded at €5.22 ($5.67). 333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.20 ($5.65).

bet-at-home.com Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.67 and its 200 day moving average is €6.00.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

