Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.40.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.