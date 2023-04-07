Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.40.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of BABA opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
