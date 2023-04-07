Benchmark Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $12.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

CSSE stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $15.89.

In other news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

