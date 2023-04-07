Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.