Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.