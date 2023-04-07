Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $215.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $144.99 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

