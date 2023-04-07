Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83). 238,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 331,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.84).

Bacanora Lithium Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market cap of £259.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.