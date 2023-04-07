Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.57 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

