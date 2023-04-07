Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.20.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

