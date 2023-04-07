ATB Capital Cuts Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.05

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$0.07 to C$0.05 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 5.4 %

XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

