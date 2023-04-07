ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ASR Nederland Stock Performance
ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $31.87.
About ASR Nederland
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASR Nederland (ASRRF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.