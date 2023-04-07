ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

