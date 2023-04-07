Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $92.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $132.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.82.

ASND stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

