Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.6 %

ARGO opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

