Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.36. 1,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.