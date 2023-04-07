Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Metropolitan Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $754.91 million 2.66 $225.80 million $5.48 9.19 Metropolitan Bank $287.33 million 1.12 $59.28 million $5.28 5.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 29.91% 19.31% 0.97% Metropolitan Bank 20.68% 16.48% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of Hawaii and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Metropolitan Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management and a foreign currency exchange business. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

