Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $188.95

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.66. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

