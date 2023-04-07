Analysts Set Expectations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

