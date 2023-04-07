Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.81

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.39 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after buying an additional 4,548,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,137,000 after buying an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

