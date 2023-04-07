American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

