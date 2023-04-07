American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

