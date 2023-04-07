American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.