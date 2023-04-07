AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,694,086.80 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,088,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,628,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 21.0 %

NYSE AMC traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 100,782,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,227,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 267,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

