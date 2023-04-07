Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
Altus Power Stock Performance
NYSE AMPS opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $814.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
