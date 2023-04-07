Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $814.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altus Power by 42.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

