Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $262.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 30.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

