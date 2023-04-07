Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.