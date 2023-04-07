Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of several other reports. Danske cut Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

