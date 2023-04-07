Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.10.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Accor has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.