Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

