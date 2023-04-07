2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $12.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TWOU stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. 2U has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.62.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in 2U by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 2U by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in 2U by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

