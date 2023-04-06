Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 4.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 340,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,665,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Zhihu Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

About Zhihu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 131,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 77,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

