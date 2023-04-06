Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 4.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 340,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,665,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Zhihu Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
