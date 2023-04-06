Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $38.02 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Zcash has a market cap of $620.79 million and approximately $23.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.02 or 0.00135185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00055658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.