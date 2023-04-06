Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Trading Down 1.1%

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €37.98 ($41.28) and last traded at €38.12 ($41.43). Approximately 630,830 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.54 ($41.89).

ZAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.60.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

