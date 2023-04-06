Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Trading Down 1.1%

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €37.98 ($41.28) and last traded at €38.12 ($41.43). Approximately 630,830 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.54 ($41.89).
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Zalando Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.60.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
See Also
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.