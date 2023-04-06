Zacks Research Weighs in on Maximus, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Maximus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

MMS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MMS opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after buying an additional 567,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

