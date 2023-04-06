YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

