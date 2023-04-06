YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

