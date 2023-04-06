YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

STERIS Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $192.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

